Thomas Morstead signs deal with Atlanta Falcons

"I acknowledge that this will pain many of my biggest supporters. All I can say is my love for New Orleans is as strong as ever."

NEW ORLEANS — Thomas Morstead, who undoubtedly will enter the Saints Hall of Fame one day and who in addition to being a dependable and high-efficiency punter, was also a large part of one of the franchise's most memorable plays is now a - wait for it - Atlanta Falcon!

Morstead made the announcement to the Who Dat Nation via social media Tuesday.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career," he said. "Thank you Atlanta Falcons. I'll give you everything I have!

"I acknowledge that this will pain many of my biggest supporters. All I can say is my love for New Orleans is as strong as ever."

Morstead played 12 seasons in the Black and Gold and was the kicker for the famous "Ambush" play where the Saints tried and recovered an onsides kick to start the second half of Super Bowl XLIV where the Saints defeated Indianapolis 31-17.

As late as 2019, Morstead won a Special Teams Player of the Month Award. Five times he has been a Special Teams Player of the Week and he made the Pro Bowl in 2012.

The Saints cut Morstead in March in a move largely believed to be for salary cap purposes, but, his replacement, Blake Gillikin, has starred with the Saints as someone who has an uncanny knack for being able to place the ball down inside the 5-yard line.

Gillikin was the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Month in October.