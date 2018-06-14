For the second day in a row, wide receiver Michael Thomas was nowhere to be found Wednesday as Saints minicamp continued on Airline Drive. Thursday’s session will be the last one before players get a long break before training camp in late July.

Thomas’ absence has been mysterious, with head coach Sean Payton giving no reason for why last year’s Pro Bowler has been missing.

First-round pick defensive end Marcus Davenport sat out Wednesday’s session, but afterward insisted his injured thumb was nothing to worry about, even for his friends and family.

“I’ve been having people calling me and texting me like, ‘Get well soon, hope for a speedy recovery,’ and I’m like, nothing happened but okay,” said Davenport. “Honestly, my thumb feels pretty good. It’s just surgery will help guarantee that I can come back faster. That way we aren’t leaving anything up to chance.”

Davenport is part of a Saints defense that Payton believes is as good and as deep as he’s had in a few seasons. “Over the last I'd say 2-3 years, we're a little deeper in the secondary now, linebacker for sure, and we've got a little bit of depth on defensive end,” Payton said. “A good blend of young guys & veteran guys."

On the offensive side, those at practice continue to rave about Alvin Kamara’s ability to make plays. Payton isn’t worried about a sophomore slump for last season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“He was a quick study to begin with,” said Payton. “So there's nuances within the running game or the passing game that come in year two. He's a guy that seldom surprises you when it comes to an assignment. He knows what he's doing and has great football awareness."

“It's still finding improvement in your game,” he continued. “He's been everyday out here pushing and going hard. He's very smart, and I think that's a huge asset”

“He understands the game, every element to it. There's a number of things that motivate him."

