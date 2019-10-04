NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have announced the 55 finalists for their dance team the Saintsations, and three of the candidates are men.

Jesse Hernandez from Maurice, La., made the list. Hernandez made headlines last year as the first male cheerleader in the Saintsations history. Last year the Saints became the second NFL team to have a male cheerleader.

"It's setting a new path it's changing the world and that's exactly what I want to do and hopefully I can open that venue and open that path for other male dancers," Hernandez said last year.

The other two male finalists, who the team only identified by their first names, are Dante from Vicksburg, Miss., and Dylon from Erath, La.

Gambit reports that the Saintsations held its first round of auditions on April 5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The final auditions are set for Thursday.

