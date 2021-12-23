Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, others test positive for COVID, Ian Book to start at QB: reports

The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to have practice Thursday afternoon.

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple Saints players have tested positive in another COVID outbreak among members of the New Orleans football team, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Saints appear to be starting Ian Book this weekend. Taysom Hill is among Saints players who tested positive for COVID, reports say.

The #Saints are starting Ian Book this weekend, per me and @TomPelissero. With Trevor Siemian out, Taysom Hill is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

The players include backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, multiple sources told The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate on Thursday.

Some members of the Saints business operations have tested positive as well, the report said.

The positive tests are making the team consider holding meetings virtually instead of in-person Thursday, to limit the spread.

The other players who tested positive haven't been named.

Siemian should be officially placed on the Saints' reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the report said. He'll join tight ends Adam Trautman & Juwan Johnson, who were added to the list this week after testing positive for the virus.

Saints head coach Sean Payton is working from home after testing positive last week.

