Turnovers, Lattimore ejection doom Saints in 20-10 loss to Buccaneers

The Saints turned the ball over five times in their home opener.

NEW ORLEANS — There were two main reasons for the New Orleans Saints' 20-10 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon.

The first is the five turnovers committed by New Orleans. Jameis Winston, who finished the game 25 for 40 for 236 yards, and one touchdown, threw three interceptions, and fumbles by Mark Ingram II and Chris Olave killed potential scoring drives for the team.

The second reason was a fight that occurred in the fourth quarter, while the game was tied 3-3, between Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Lattimore and Evans, who have clashed numerous times in the past, were both ejected after the two got into a scuffle during a Buccaneers third-down play.

Tampa Bay would punt, but the Saints would turn the ball over on the second play of their following drive.

Tom Brady, who finished the game 18 of 34 with 190 yards and a touchdown, lead Tampa Bay down the field and put his team ahead 10-3 with a 28-yard touchdown throw to Breshard Perriman.

The Saints turned the ball over again on their next drive, and Tampa Bay would kick a field goal to make it 13-3.

On the following drive, the Saints threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, giving Tampa Bay a 20-3 lead with 4:11 left in the 4th quarter.

Although the Saints scored on the following drive to make it 20-10 and forced a Tampa Bay punt, another Saints turnover would effectively end the game.