Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints

Mathieu had been excused from training camp while dealing with what the team called a personal matter.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu is back in New Orleans after missing the first 6 days of training camp while dealing with a personal matter.

NOLA.com is reporting that Mathieu is expected to be back at practice, perhaps as early as Wednesday morning, per sources.

Per the NOLA.com report, Mathieu returned to New Orleans Tuesday night.

Mathieu signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the Saints in May. He joins the Saints for his 10th NFL season after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013. He has also spent time with the Houston Texans and, most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.

While with the Chiefs, Mathieu earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2020 and 2021 and was on the NFL All-Pro first team in both 2019 and 2020. He won Super Bowl 54 with the Chiefs in 2020.