Tyrann Mathieu, draft class make New Orleans Saints legitimate NFC contenders

NEW ORLEANS — Tyrann Mathieu is set to return home to his hometown New Orleans Saints for at least the 2022 NFL season. A massive signing for the Saints bringing Honey Badger back to the Big Easy.

Mathieu makes the New Orleans Saints a legitimate NFC contender with a 2022 roster better than 2021. Michael Thomas and Chris Olave make for a dynamic wide receiver tandem, Jameis Winston is ready to go with no questions about the starting quarterback, Taysom Hill improves the tight end room, and the safety tandem of Mathieu and Marcus Maye may be better than what they had in Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins.

These are not the New Orleans Saints you're used to. Dennis Allen, Mickey Loomis, and the rest fo the Saints brass are putting together another defensive powerhouse with an offense ready to thrive. Big free agency moves, drafting at positions of need. The new regime has brought some impactful changes.

Could Jarvis Landry be the next free agent the Saints land? Now with Tyrann Mathieu in the building, they have the biggest recruiting tool they need.