Tyrann Mathieu serves fans at Raising Cane’s to raise money for his Foundation

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans native Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu used his day off to give back to the community. Mathieu teamed up with Raising Cane’s today in Metairie. He served fans to raise money for his foundation, the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

The former St. Augustine High School and LSU star worked the drive-thru and front counter.

15% donation of net sales went to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation when the fundraiser was mentioned during an order.

Mathieu's website says he established his foundation to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities, and resources to achieve their dreams in his hometown of New Orleans.

Mathieu will be back on the field tomorrow for Saints practice. It is open to the public but tickets are sold out.

The Saints open their three-game preseason schedule against Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Aug. 13, and host the Tennessee Titans in the regular season opener on Sept. 10.