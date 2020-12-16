x
Underhill: Drew Brees designated to return to practice

Brees suffered a total of 11 rib fractures and a collapsed lung during two separate games in November.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees can return to practice this week after missing four games with several rib injuries.

Nick Underhill reports that Brees remains on injured reserve even though he has been designated to return to practice. Brees will not have to appear on an injury report until he’s fully activated, Underhill reports.

The Saints were in no hurry to bring the star quarterback back onto the field. Earlier this week, sources told ESPN that the team wanted to see Brees with a full range of motion and throwing without limitations before they put him back in the starting lineup.

