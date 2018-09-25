NFL power rankings, post-Week 3 edition ... with entirely premature projections to keep it light:

1. Rams (2): They're on pace to outscore opponents by 352 points (22 per game), though that could change with Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib on pace to miss a few games.

2. Chiefs (3): Patrick Mahomes on pace for record 69 TD passes ... and defense on pace to allow 7,584 yards – over 500 more than any other in history.

3. Saints (12): Drew Brees on pace for 5,749 pass yards, 80.6% completion rate. Michael Thomas on pace for 203 catches. Sick numbers even by New Orleans standards.

Forecast: Brees had to be nearly perfect for Saints to win and he was

4. Eagles (7): Carson Wentz on pace to win every start of 2018, though it's unclear if that will extend to 2019 and a successful title defense.

5. Buccaneers (6): Fitzmagic averaging 410 aerial yards per week, putting him on pace for 6,560 ... which would be more than 1,000 better than Peyton Manning's single-season record (5,477).

6. Falcons (9): Atlanta on pace to come up one play short against every quality opponent ... pretty much the story of the Dan Quinn-Matt Ryan tenure.

7. Panthers (13): Cam Newton on pace to complete 67.4% of his passes with QB rating of 99.7 under OC Norv Turner. Both would be career highs for 2015 MVP.

8. Jaguars (1): Hey, @BortlesFacts, your boy is on pace to go 0-6 against the AFC South this year, which could make it tough to reach Super Bowl LIII.

9. Dolphins (18): Thanks to weak schedule, on pace to finish 19-0 and forever erase mythic '72 Dolphins from record book as NFL's winningest undefeated team.

10. Steelers (16): They're on pace to commit 197 penalties, which speaks to a lack of discipline. But at least they're no longer on pace for zero Ws.

11. Chargers (10): DE Joey Bosa (foot) currently on pace to play zero games, and that's been a real a problem for close-but-no-quality-wins-so-far Bolts.

12. Bengals (11): Despite some key injuries, they're on pace to win AFC North ... though hard to tell if Marvin Lewis is on pace for first playoff win.

13. Ravens (17): Maybe craziest number of all, but they're on pace to go 64-for-64 in terms of scoring TDs when entering red zone this season.

14. Browns (22): On pace for 59 takeaways, plus-48 TO differential, 14-0 record in games Baker Mayfield plays ... and, hence, first playoffs since '02.

15. Colts (20): Andrew Luck on pace to become next Chad Pennington given inability to strike deep like he used to. (Hoping this is worst projection of all.)

16. Redskins (24): After 50 years of alleged sellouts, on pace to sell 85% of home tickets, second-worst in NFC behind Rams and cavernous L.A. Coliseum.

17. Packers (4): Clay Matthews is on pace to incur 16 roughing-the-passer penalties this season, 11 of which will critically hamper Pack's ability to win.

18. Bears (15): Khalil Mack among four players on pace to collect 21½ sacks this season. Meanwhile, Raiders on pace to collect league-low 16 collectively.

19. Vikings (5): Kirk Cousins on pace for 741 passes, which would break Matthew Stafford's single-season record (727). Cousins getting paid per throw?

20. Titans (19): Don't look now — especially you, @BortlesFacts — but Blaine Gabbert on pace to go 15-0 as starter using Mike Vrabel's smoke and mirrors.

21. Broncos (14): Case Keenum among five QBs on pace to lead league with 27 INTs, though he's lowest rated (71.6), which would be worst of checkered career.

22. Jets (23): They're on pace to finally be rested after opening with three games in 11 days. But will recharge be enough against salty Jags in Week 4?

23. Lions (30): On pace to finish middling 16th league-wide in rushing ... yes, it would be their best rank since Barry Sanders' final year in 1998.

24. Patriots (8): After two whippings, on pace to miss playoffs ... for what would be first time since 2002 in terms of a season when Tom Brady wasn't injured.

25. Seahawks (29): Russell Wilson is on pace to absorb 75 sacks, which would be one shy of David Carr's unfortunate record-setting season in 2002.

26. Bills (31): With Vontae Davis on team, they were outscored 75-9. Since he retired, they're up 41-9. So ... on pace for good season as long as he's gone.

27. Cowboys (26): They're on pace to lead league with 6.0 yards per rush ... naturally necessitating the question: Why shouldn't Zeke carry ball every play?

28. Raiders (28): They're on pace to force league-low five turnovers. Meanwhile, Khalil Mack on pace for league-best 16 forced fumbles plus five INTs.

29. Giants (27): Saquon Barkley is on pace to catch 112 balls, which would break Anquan Boldin's rookie record (set in 2003) by 11 receptions.

30. Texans (21): J.J. Watt suddenly averaging a sack per game, which would give him at least 16 for fourth time in his career ... on a projected 0-16 team.

31. 49ers (25): Gold rushers now on pace to extract zero silver linings from this season in wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's devastating knee injury.

32. Cardinals (32): David Johnson once talked about getting 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in same year. He's on pace to top 300-300 plateau in '18.

