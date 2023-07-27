Video: Doug, Ricardo on Saints 2nd day of camp - Shaheed and Payton Turner shine. Penning injures foot

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte talk about training camp Day 2

METAIRIE, La. — The second day of Saints training camp is in the books. WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo Lecompte had a couple of standouts Wednesday.

Mouton says Rashid Shaheed has been terrific so far in his camp. "I think one thing he does that you can see in practice is he tracks balls as a punt returner and kick returner. He tracks balls like a centerfielder, and his first step when the right off the foot of the punter is always true," Mouton said.

According to WWL-TV’s LeCompte, Payton Turner was running with the ones, and he looked good running against starting offensive linemen in some of the 11-on-11 drills.

Dennis Allen has mentioned that he wants to see somebody seize that defensive end spot opposite of veteran Cam Jordan.

One injury note to pass along Trevor Penning is day to day with a foot injury. It's not related to the foot injury, that foot surgery he had this offseason, but it's something to monitor.

Dennis Allen did say it was minor.

Dennis Allen says Trevor Penning is day-to-day with a foot injury, he says it’s not related to the surgery he had in the offseason — Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) July 27, 2023

