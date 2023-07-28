Video: Ricardo on day 3 of Saints camp - Taylor and Adebo battling for starting cornerback spot

WWL-TV's sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte shares his thoughts on Day 3 of training camp.

NEW ORLEANS — Day three of Saints training camp is in the books. It was the first practice where fans were able to watch practice for the entire time.

Head coach Dennis Allen talked about how the fans give the players energy and a little bit of juice to perform in front of a crowd.

LeCompte says the one play that stood out to him on Friday was a pass that Jameis Winston completed to Chris Olave on the sideline in a very tight window.

"Great pass by Winston even better catch by Olave with Alontae Taylor in coverage. Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo are in the middle of a cornerback battle right now. Both are going and rotating in the ones each day." LeCompte said.

Either Taylor or Adebo will start opposite Marshon Lattimore.