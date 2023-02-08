x
Saints

Video: Saints camp day 7 - Practice moves inside, Kamara goes to New York to meet commissioner

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte talk about Day 7 of training camp

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints held practice number seven inside because of the heat. 

Head coach Dennis Allen says the Saints now have a plan to practice indoors and outdoors. 

Alvin Kamara missed Wednesday's practice to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss a possible suspension. 

Allen told WWL-Tv Sports Director that this was something that Kamara wanted to do. To go to New York and plead his case, but who knows if it's going to help. 

