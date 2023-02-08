Video: Saints camp day 7 - Practice moves inside, Kamara goes to New York to meet commissioner

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints held practice number seven inside because of the heat.
Head coach Dennis Allen says the Saints now have a plan to practice indoors and outdoors.
Alvin Kamara missed Wednesday's practice to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss a possible suspension.
Allen told WWL-Tv Sports Director that this was something that Kamara wanted to do. To go to New York and plead his case, but who knows if it's going to help.
