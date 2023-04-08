Video: Saints camp day 8 - Practice moves inside, Kamara in New York to meet with Roger Goodell

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton and sports anchor Ricardo LeCompte talk about Day 8 of training camp

METAIRIE, La. — After a much-needed rest day, the New Orleans Saints resumed their 2023 training camp with an hour of indoor practice followed by another hour outdoors in an effort to combat the scorching summer conditions.

It was big news day for the team as the Saints signed All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan to a record-breaking extension that will keep the 34-year-old in New Orleans through the 2025 season.

Running back Alvin Kamara also returned to practice after being excused on Wednesday to fly to New York for a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to talk about the Las Vegas nightclub incident that has been hanging over Kamara and the team since February 2022.

Shortly afterward, the NFL handed Kamara a three-game suspension for his role in the brutal beating of a Darnell Greene Jr.