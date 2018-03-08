NEW ORLEANS -- Wishing you could get a personalized Who Dat from a Saints player?

Well, there's an app for that.

For $25, the Cameo app offers greetings from Saints players Lance Moore or Pierre Thomas.

On Cameo's site are featured videos from both players. In one, Pierre Thomas wishes someone a Happy Birthday from his dentist's office before an appointment. In another video, Lance Moore's youngest daughter makes an appearance with her dad.

Cameo offers other celebrity greetings too, like Lance Bass for $125 or blogger Perez Hilton for $25.

