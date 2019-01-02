NEW ORLEANS — Gayle Benson has once again penned a public letter following the Saints' untimely departure from the playoffs, this time thanking fans for their loyalty and energy throughout the season.

On Friday, the Saints organization published Benson's open letter to the Who Dat Nation. In it, she acknowledges fans' dedication and urges them to look toward the future.

"We are so proud to have fans like you, and on behalf of the entire organization, we thank you and vow to continue to PROVE THEM RIGHT and be relentless in our pursuit to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to New Orleans very soon," Benson wrote.

Benson's 'thank you' letter is the second public message the owner has released since the Saints' upset loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship on Jan. 20.

The first, published last month, took aim at National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, calling for officiating reforms after the "NOLA No Call" set the stage for the Saints' overtime loss in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The owner's latest message, however, takes a step away from the no-call to focus on her gratitude for black and gold fans.

"Thank you, also, for the incredible way you supported us starting at training camp all the way through the playoffs as our team fought hard all year, right down to the last play. Everyone in our organization fed off the energy that you created, not only in the Superdome, but during road games as well. As part of our New Orleans Saints family, I thank you for your unwavering support," Benson wrote.

Benson, the first woman to be a majority share owner of both an NFL and NBA franchise, ended her letter by reassuring the Who Dat Nation that preparations for next season have already started.

You can read the full letter HERE

Benson, a New Orleans native, married the late Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson in 2004. She attended Martin Behrman High School and graduated in 1966.