What the national media is saying about the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Vikings

The Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Vikings 28-25 on Sunday.

LONDON, UK — The New Orleans Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings in London 28-25 on Sunday. The Saints are now 1-3 and have lost three straight.

Here's what sports media, both local and national, has to say about Sunday's game.

