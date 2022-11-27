What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday.
Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season.
Here's what sports writers around the country are saying about the Saints' loss.
Saints once again buried under a mountain of their own mistakes in shutout loss to 49ers: Luke Johnson, NOLA.com
49ers shut out the Saints as defense delivers a 13-0 beatdown: Eric Branch, San Francisco Chronicle
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers recap: Everything we know: John Sigler, Saints Wire
49ers vs. Saints: Thoughts and notes from an ugly 49ers victory: Kyle Madson, Niners Wire
Questionable officiating and coaching costs Saints Week 12 game: Adam Dunnells, Canal St. Chronicles.
49ers avoid a potential letdown performance in shutout victory over the Saints 13-0: Kyle Posey, Niners Nation.