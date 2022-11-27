What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers

The Saints were shut out for the first time in two decades. Here's what those in the media are saying.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday.

Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season.

Here's what sports writers around the country are saying about the Saints' loss.

