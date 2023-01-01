What they are saying about the Saints' upset win over the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Saints upset the NFC no. 1 seeded Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 on the road on Sunday. Sadly, their playoff chances are over due to Tampa Bay defeating Carolina and Green Bay beating Minnesota. Here's what those in the NFL media are saying about the game.
