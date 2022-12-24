x
Saints

What they are saying about the Saints' 17-10 win over the Browns

The Saints kept their season alive with a gutsy road win over the Browns on Saturday.

CLEVELAND — Here's what members of the NFL media are saying about the Saints' gutsy 17-10 win over the Browns on Saturday.

Jeff Duncan: Saints show they don't need a roof over their head to display grit: Jeff Duncan, NOLA.com.

Deshaun Watson, receivers go cold in 17-10 loss to Saints that drops Browns to 6-9, ends their slim playoff hopes: Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com.

Saints sack the Browns, keep their playoff hopes alive another day: John Singler, Saints Wire.

4 Downs: Icy home-field advantage makes no impact on dome-ridden Saints: Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire.

Saints overcome tough conditions and Browns to keep playoff hopes alive: Gregory Layfield, Canal St. Chronicles.

In freezing temperature, the Browns get ice cold in second half, lose to Saints 17-10: Chris Porknoy, Dawgs By Nature.

