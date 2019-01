Here's a list of who's predicting what. Click on the links for the actual scores or descriptions.

- USA Today: All 6 experts like the Saints, but all predict much closer than last time

- Sporting News writers choose the Saints

- CBS Sports picks the Saints, noting no home playoff loss since '93

- CBS' Will Brinson picks Saints to beat Eagles, but not Cowboys in NFC Championship

- Will divisional playoffs bring order back to NFL? 538.com