Here are what some of the national web sites are predicting for the Saints, the NFC South and the NFL this coming year.

- ESPN: This may not be Saints best team, but could be most balanced (make playoffs)

- CBS Sports: Saints should make playoffs, but division is tough (11-5)

- Sports Illustrated: Give Brees a defense that's not terrible and they will usually make playoffs (12-4)

- Bleacher Report: Saints one of 4 most talented teams in NFC, but schedule is tough (9-7)

- USA Today: Saints make NFC title game but fall to Falcons (11-5)

- Colin Cowherd: Saints have best head coach/QB combo in league (10-6)

