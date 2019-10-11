NEW ORLEANS — Nearly a dozen penalties against the Saints kept the team from building any momentum Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints weren't able to score a touchdown throughout the game, despite a late interception near their end-zone. The Falcons pulled ahead early in the game and kept the lead throughout.

Here's the headlines from the game:

Falcons stun first-place Saints, 26-9 - Brett Martell, The Associated Press

Falcons pull off shocker over Saints - D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Courier

Saints Steamrolled by Falcons in biggest upset of season - Mike Triplett, ESPN

Matt Ryan, Atlanta defense upset New Orleans as Drew Brees sacked six times - Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports

