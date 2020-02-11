x
Saints

What they're saying about the Saints' 26-23 OT win & thrown punches in Chicago?

Here's what some of the national outlets had to say after the game.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (87) celebrates after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

NEW ORLEANS — Thanks to Saints kicker Wil Lutz's 'clutch gene kicking in,' New Orleans beat the Bears in Chicago in overtime 26-23, but that's not the most violent thing to happen on the field Sunday.

Here's what some of the national sports analysts and outlets had to say after the game. 

New Orleans wins overtime thriller as Drew Brees outduels Nick Foles - Jeff Kerr, CBSSPORTS.com

New drama between Bears coach Matt Nagy, QB Nick Foles after delay vs. Saints - Jason Lieser, Chicago Sun-Times

Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 8 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints - Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune

Bears coach Matt Nagy despondent over offense after 26-23 loss to Saints - Jason Lieser, Chicago Sun-Times

Bears' Javon Wims facing possible suspension for punching Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Kevin Patra, NFL.com

People Are Confused After Bears' Javon Wims Sucker Punches Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Jose Martinez, Complex.com

Bears' Javon Wims punches Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson twice out of nowhere, ejected from game - Jeff Kerr, CBSSPORTS.com

NFL players react to Bears' Javon Wims punching Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson out of nowhere - Pete Blackburn, CBSSPORTS.com

