What they're saying nationally about Drew Brees' comments

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback and future hall-of-famer Drew Brees is facing criticism after saying he will not support players kneeling during the national anthem in the upcoming NFL season.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said in an interview with Yahoo! on Wednesday.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Brees made a stand for "racial unity" and the American flag.

- Drew Brees faces backlash from teammates, others in NFL and around sports for anthem protest comments - John Breech & Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

- Drew Brees Criticized for Calling Kneeling During the Anthem ‘Disrespectful’ - Michael Levenson, The New York Times

- Drew Brees receives intense backlash from star athletes after remarks about protesting during national anthem - Daniel Canova, Fox News

- NFL teammates speak out against Drew Brees saying kneeling during anthem is disrespectful - David K. Li & Doha Madani, NBC News

