What they're saying nationally about Saints loss to Eagles

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints were 5-2 and riding high after a win against Tampa Bay but their limited offense and an avalanche of injuries that seem to take one key starter every week has crippled the team and led to a three-game losing streak.
Sunday the Eagles ran all over the Saints for the second straight year and the offense made three turnovers, all of which were too much to overcome. Here's what the national pundits have to say about the reeling Saints.
It's the first time the Saints have lost three straight games since the start of the 2016 season and it was the first home win for the Eagles this year.
Last season the Eagles dealt the Saints a similarly-frustrating loss by rushing all over the team known for its rush defense. The Saints were without six offensive starters, all six of whom have either been to a Pro Bowl or made the All-Pro team.
