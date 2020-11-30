What they're saying nationally about the Saints' 31-3 win over Denver

Here's what some of the national outlets had to say after the game.

NEW ORLEANS — Without a single quarterback, the Denver Broncos welcomed the New Orleans Saints to a game that was called "bizarre," "a clown show," and "a joke" by news outlets across the country.

Taysom Hill led the Saints in a 31-3 beatdown over the Broncos for the 8th win in a row.

Here's what some of the national sports analysts and outlets had to say after the game.

Saints coach Sean Payton doesn’t have much sympathy for Vic Fangio. Or for the Broncos - Sean Keeler, The Denver Post

The Broncos' QB situation against the Saints was more sad than amusing - Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Sources: Denver Broncos' bid to start assistant coach at QB denied by league - Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior Writer

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.