Saints

What they're saying nationally about the Saints' 31-3 win over Denver

Here's what some of the national outlets had to say after the game.

NEW ORLEANS — Without a single quarterback, the Denver Broncos welcomed the New Orleans Saints to a game that was called "bizarre," "a clown show," and "a joke" by news outlets across the country.

Taysom Hill led the Saints in a 31-3 beatdown over the Broncos for the 8th win in a row.

Here's what some of the national sports analysts and outlets had to say after the game.

A New Outbreak leaves a Broncos rookie in an awkward position: Quarterback, Ben Shpigel

Under 'extreme circumstances,' Vic Fangio proud of Broncos' fight in loss to Saints - Aric DiLalla, DenverBroncos.com

NFL turns Saints vs. Broncos into clown show - Jess Place, MileHighReport.com

Look beyond the stat line. Kendall Hinton's performance vs. Saints was worthy of applause - Aric DiLalla, DenverBroncos.com

Quarterback-less Broncos no match for New Orleans: “We weren’t given a chance” - Ryan O’Halloran, The Denver Post

Inside the bizarre numbers and social reaction to the New Orleans Saints-Denver Broncos game - Jeremy Willis, ESPN.com

Saints coach Sean Payton doesn’t have much sympathy for Vic Fangio. Or for the Broncos - Sean Keeler, The Denver Post

The Broncos' QB situation against the Saints was more sad than amusing - Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Sources: Denver Broncos' bid to start assistant coach at QB denied by league - Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior Writer

3 winners, 4 losers from the Broncos 31-3 loss to the Saints (that shouldn’t have been played) - Ian St. Clair, MileHighReport.com

Fangio Addresses NFL's Treatment of Broncos, Expresses 'Disappointment' in QBs - Chad Jensen, Sports Illustrated

