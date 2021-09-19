What they're saying nationally about the Saints after Panthers game

Here are some of the top headlines from around the sports media outlets on the Internet.

NEW ORLEANS — After almost everything went right for the Saints in Week 1 very little went right against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints trailed for the entire game in the 26-7 defeat. They struggled on defense with key defenders missing and failed to convert on third downs to keep the offense on the field.

"Obviously, it's a disappointing loss. Give Carolina credit. We did a number of things, things you can't do to win a game. Offensively particularly. It's as poor as we've been," said Saints head coach Sean Payton.