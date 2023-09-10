What they're saying nationally about the Saints after their season-opening win over Titans

NEW ORLEANS — Despite a sluggish start offensively, the New Orleans Saints were able to overcome three deficits to clip the visiting Tennessee Titans, 16-15, in their 2023 season opener on Sunday.
Here's what media from around the nation are saying about the Saints victory:
This post will be updated as new articles become available.
