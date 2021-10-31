What they're saying nationally about the Saints after their win over Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS — In a game where they were without their starting quarterback for almost three full quarters, the Saints held off the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs for a 36-27 win in the Caesars Superdome.
- Winston suffers 'significant' knee injury vs. Bucs - NFL.com
- Turnovers haunt Bucs again in loss at New Orleans - Tampa Bay Times, Rick Stroud
- Saints get an A - John Breech, CBS Sports
- Saints fear ACL tear for Winston - Charrean Williams, Pro Football Talk
- Here's what Sean Payton said about Saints QB Jameis Winston's injury after the Buccaneers game - Patrick Magee, Nola.com
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.