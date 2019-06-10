NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the headlines from around the country after the Saints defeated Tampa 31-24 Sunday in a game that was not nearly as close as the score would indicate.

- Saints defense may be best Bucs see all year - Jenna Laine, ESPN

"With or without Drew Brees, the Saints showed that the division is still very-much theirs to win. "

- Bridgewater looks like All-Pro against Tampa - Rick Stroud, Tampa Tribune

"The Saints served formal notice they are still the team to beat in the NFC South with a 31-24 win over the Bucs."

- Bridgewater carves up Tampa Bay - Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

"Most notable was Bridgewater, who defied critics suggesting he doesn't take any shots beyond 10 yards down the field by absolutely carving up Tampa Bay's secondary."

- Bridgewater's big day leads Saints over Tampa - Arnie Just, Nola.com

"Moments after Bridgewater's first passing touchdown of the day to wide receiver Michael Thomas, Who Dat Nation began chanting "Ted-dy" on repeat."

- Teddy Bridgewater looked more like Drew Brees than a backup to Drew Brees - Darin Gantt, Pro Football Talk

"Teddy Bridgewater has a few more weeks to be the Saints’ starting quarterback. And he’s finally looking like something other than an interim."

- Bridgewater making sure Brees doesn't have to rush back too soon - Mike Triplett, ESPN

"The Saints (4-1) are now remarkably 3-0 with Bridgewater as their starter following Drew Brees' thumb surgery."