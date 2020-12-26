What they're saying nationally about the Saints and Alvin Kamara

The Saints had lost two in a row and needed to get the mojo back - they did so Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints were in a bit of a slump, having lost two close games in a row to make their hold on the division lead somewhat tenuous.

They needed to get back into form, especially Drew Brees, who had struggled some coming back from several cracked ribs.

Friday, they outscored Minnesota with a devastating running game that included six touchdowns from Alvin Kamara.

Here's what some of the national writers had to say about the game and Kamara's performance.

