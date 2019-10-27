NEW ORLEANS — The Saints changed quarterbacks but didn't skip a beat as the Saints defeated the Cardinals 31-9 Sunday.

One of the big stories was the return of Drew Brees and he threw for close to 400 yards and three touchdowns.

- Brees looks sharp in return as Saints rout Cardinals - Mike Triplett, ESPN

- No rust on Brees in return - Shalise Young, Yahoo! Sports

- Saints offense still looks more methodical than explosive - Marc Sessler, NFL.com

- Kingsbury's decision making dooms Arizona - Kent Somers, Arizona Republic

- Brees makes triumphant return - Glenn Guilbeau, USA Today

- Saints are best team in football - Mike Phillips, FanSided