What they're saying nationally about the Saints and Taysom Hill

Not everyone thought starting Taysom Hill was a good idea before the game. Here's a sample of what they had to say afterward.

NEW ORLEANS — Here's what some of the national and local people have to say about the Saints dominant win over the Falcons and the play of Taysom Hill and the Saints defense.

- Taysom Hill proves Sean Payton was right - Johnathon Jones, CBS Sports

- Hill does enough for Saints to win - Jay Busbee, Yahoo! Sports

- After win, Sean Payton re-Tweets ex-Falcon Roddy White - Jeremy Berman, NFL.com

- Hill justifies Payton's decision - Gary Gramling, CNNSI.com

- Hill leads Brees-less Saints over Falcons - Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Falcons had few answers for Taysom - Jason Butt for Atlanta Journal Constitution

- Saints D puts Falcons offense in its place - Michael Cunningham, AJC

- No Drew Brees, no problem, Luke Johnson, Nola.com

