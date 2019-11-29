NEW ORLEANS — The Saints won the NFC South for the third year in a row, but despite nine sacks, three turnovers and a blocked punt, it wasn't sealed until under a minute to go as continued mistakes - penalties, dropped passes and an inability to cover onsides kicks reared their head again.

The Saints are now 10-2 and have clinched at least one home game in the playoffs, but head coach Sean Payton knows they have to play a lot better. Here's what some of the national media had to say.

- Saints stiff-arming Matt Ryan into the ground sums up Falcons' season - Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports

- Saints' Jack-of-all-trades dominates in division-clinching win - John Reineking, USA Today Sports

- Saints first into postseason - Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Saints hold off Falcons' rally - Jordan Dajani - CBS Sports

- Saints clinch title with Taysom, defense - Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com

- Saints withstand furious Falcons rally - Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal Constitution

RELATED: Saints beat Falcons to clinch third straight NFC South title

RELATED: Saints' Thanksgiving huddle will have you going back for seconds