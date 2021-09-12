What they're saying nationally about the Saints huge win over Green Bay

NEW ORLEANS — It was the worst game of Aaron Rodgers' career. He had almost as many interceptions (2) as points (3). For a team that had been in the previous two NFC Championship games, it was certainly humbling.
The national media took notice of the performance of the New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston.
Here are some of the top headlines from around the sports media outlets on the Internet.
- "I've dreamed of this my whole life," Jameis tells Payton - Peter King, Pro Football Talk
- Packers embarrassed, but Rodgers says "just one game" - Rob Demovsky, ESPN
- Rodgers benched as Packers blown out - Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
- Packers blown out by Saints - Ryan Wood, Milwaukee Sentinel
- Jameis shines in blowout win - FoxSports.com
- Jameis Winston needed this game - Rod Walker, NOLA.com
