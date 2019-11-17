NEW ORLEANS — The Saints used a big defensive effort to defeat Tampa 34-17 Sunday in Tampa. It was a comeback win after last Sunday's loss to Atlanta at home.

Here's what some of the national pundits and outlets had to say after the game.

- Saints tighten grip on NFC South, Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Tampa can't overcome Brees' 3 TD's, Winston's 4 INT's - Rick Stroud, Tampa Tribune

- Saints pick Winston 4 times, Kamara dominates on ground, Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports

- Saints back on track, Josh Alper, NBC Sports

- Marcus Williams scores on INT return, Saints beat Bucs, John Sigler, USA Today

- Last week's loss to Falcons appears to have been a speed bump, Lakisha Wesseling, NFL.com

