What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Bills

Here are some of the top headlines from around the sports media outlets on the Internet.

NEW ORLEANS — Down 13 starters the New Orleans Saints looked like they didn't belong on the field with the Buffalo Bills in their 31-6 loss.

Buffalo's first drive was a sign of things to come. Josh Allen marched the Bills offense right down the field to take a 7-0 lead. Those were the only points of the first quarter and the Saints offense only managed to gain 36 yards in the first quarter.

With just under nine minutes in the second quarter, the Bills added a field goal to increase their lead to 10-0. Despite the Saint's struggles on offense, their defense did all they could to keep them in the game.