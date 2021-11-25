What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Bills

NEW ORLEANS — Down 13 starters the New Orleans Saints looked like they didn't belong on the field with the Buffalo Bills in their 31-6 loss.
Buffalo's first drive was a sign of things to come. Josh Allen marched the Bills offense right down the field to take a 7-0 lead. Those were the only points of the first quarter and the Saints offense only managed to gain 36 yards in the first quarter.
With just under nine minutes in the second quarter, the Bills added a field goal to increase their lead to 10-0. Despite the Saint's struggles on offense, their defense did all they could to keep them in the game.
The defense picked off Josh Allen twice in the second quarter. Bradley Roby got the first one and Kwon Alexander got the second interception just before halftime to stop the Bills from adding to their lead.
- Allen,Bills roll to 31-6 victory over Saints - Curtis Crabtree, Pro Football talk
- Jason Wolf: Bills' Dawson Knox shines as miscues abound in lopsided victory vs. Saints - Jason Wolf, The Buffalo News
- Saints lose 4th straight after Bills Blow out New Orleans on Thanksgiving - Aime Just, NOLA.com
- Jeff Duncan: It's time to end the Trevor Siemian experiment and turn to another QB in New Orleans - Jeff Duncan, NOLA.com
- Allen throws four touchdowns as Buffalo dominates New Orleans on Thanksgiving - Cody Benjamin, CBSsports.com
- Drew Brees honored at halftime - Kyle T. Mosley , SI.com