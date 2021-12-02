What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints can't catch a break. Relying on their quarterback with a foot injury, they saw him suffer a substantial injury to his throwing hand early. How much of a factor that played in him throwing four interceptions is unknown, but it didn't help.
Here's what some of the writers around the country had to say about the team's first five-game losing streak in the Sean Payton era.
