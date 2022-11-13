x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Saints

What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers

Here is what some of the national pundits had to say about the Saints.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime. 

Here is what some of the national pundits had to say about the Saints.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Before You Leave, Check This Out