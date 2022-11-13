What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Steelers

Here is what some of the national pundits had to say about the Saints.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints lost their second straight game to Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season. The Saints were unable to score in the second half after tying the game at 10 just before halftime.

Here is what some of the national pundits had to say about the Saints.