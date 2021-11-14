What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Titans

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints dropped their second straight game in a 23-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Without their best offensive weapon, the Saints rallied in the fourth quarter but fell just short.
Saints kicker Brian Johnson had been reliable since signing with the team but he missed two extra points in the loss that proved to be costly.
New Orleans cut the lead to two on a Trevor Siemian 15-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway with 1:16 remaining in the game but failed on a two-point conversion to tie the game at 23.
Here is what some of the observers from around the NFL had to say about the game.
