What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints dropped their second straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The offense struggled once again and failed to get into the endzone. Starting quarterback Derek Carr played after being limited in practice all week. Carr completed 23 of 37 for just 127 yards.

Alvin Kamara returned from suspension. In his first game of the season, he caught 13 passes for 33 yards and ran for 51 yards on 11 carries.

