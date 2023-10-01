What they're saying nationally about the Saints loss to the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints dropped their second straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The offense struggled once again and failed to get into the endzone. Starting quarterback Derek Carr played after being limited in practice all week. Carr completed 23 of 37 for just 127 yards.
Alvin Kamara returned from suspension. In his first game of the season, he caught 13 passes for 33 yards and ran for 51 yards on 11 carries.
Here's what media from around the nation are saying about the Saints loss:
- 3 things we learned from the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Bucs - Jeff Duncan, NOLA.com
- Saints offense sputters again in a dismal loss to the Buccaneers - Luke Johnson, NOLA.com
- Bucs upset Saints to take control of the NFC South - Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times
- Instant analysis from Saints' Week 4 loss to Buccaneers - John Sigler, Saints Wire USA Today
- Watch: Trey Palmer comes down with a goal line fade for a TD - River Wells, Bucs Wire USA Today
- Bucs sail past Saints 26-9, take first place in NFC South - Jason Kanno, Yahoo Sports
- What we learned from the Saints in Week 4 - John Hendrix, Sports Illustrated
This post will be updated as new articles become available.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.