What they're saying nationally about the Saints OT win over the Chargers

NEW ORLEANS — Being a Saints fan has its ups and downs, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the ups as much as you'd like. To do that, we've put together a list of articles about the Saints MNF OT win over the Chargers.
Enjoy.
- Drew Brees rallies New Orleans Saints from 17-point deficit to beat Los Angeles Chargers in OT — Mike Triplett, ESPN
- Marshon Lattimore makes incredible tackle to win game for Saints, Larry Brown sports
- Chargers blow another lead, lose to Saints in OT — Gilbert Manzano, Los Angeles Daily News
- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert winner everywhere but the scoreboard — Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times
- Saints coach Sean Payton continues to use gadget QB Taysom Hill, and it continues to not work — Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports
- Drew Brees rallies New Orleans to overtime win over Justin Herbert and Los Angeles — Cody Benjamin & Jordan Dajani, CBSSports.com
- What we learned in Saints' victory over Chargers — Grant Gordon, NFL.com
