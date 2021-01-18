x
What they're saying nationally about the Saints playoff loss, future chances

The Saints are now contemplating a future, likely without quarterback Drew Brees.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints season ended in another disappointing playoff loss and this time they're now contemplating a future without their quarterback of the last 15 years.

It's expected that Drew Brees will announce that he isn't returning to the game he's played for more than 20 years at its top level. So, where does that leave a talented roster that needs a leader?

Here's what some of the national pundits have to say. 

- Is Saints title window closing and what do they do now at QB - ESPN.com

- Brees says he'll take time to think about things - Mike Florio

- Brees shows his age, Brady marches on - Mike Jones, USA Today

- Bucs feast on turnovers - Jordan Dajani and Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

- Brady bests Brees - Fox Sports

- Defense rules as Bucs finally break through against Saints - Rick Stroud, Tampa Tribune

