x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Saints

What they're saying nationally about the Saints playoff win over the Bears

The matchup is getting the royal treatment with the prime time spot next Sunday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints had a solid if not sterling victory over the Chicago Bears in the first round of the playoffs to advance to a third meeting with the Tampa Bay Bucs and playoff veteran Tom Brady.

The Saints started slowly and led only 7-3 at the half, but they solidly outpunched the Bears in the second half for the 21-9 win.

Next Sunday night they'll face the Tampa Bay Bucs for the third time this season. The Saints won the last two matchups, including a 38-3 win in their last meeting in Tampa.

Here's what some of the national pundits have to say.

- Matchup for the Ages: Brady, Brees III - Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Brees, Saints will need to be better against Brady, Bucs - Nancy Armour, USA Today

- Brees likely to retire when playoff run ends - Cassandra Negley, Yahoo!

- Legendary QBs to meet in divisional playoff - Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports

- Saints defense shines in opening win - Kevin Patra, NFL.com

- Saints throttle Bears, advance - Tyler Sullivan and Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

RELATED: See Saints Coach Sean Payton get 'slimed' by Nickelodeon after playoff win

RELATED: Forecast: Enjoy the Brees while you can; the scariest Saints moment of our lives

RELATED: Mouton: Saints are due for a big post season