What they're saying nationally about the Saints playoff win over the Bears

The matchup is getting the royal treatment with the prime time spot next Sunday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints had a solid if not sterling victory over the Chicago Bears in the first round of the playoffs to advance to a third meeting with the Tampa Bay Bucs and playoff veteran Tom Brady.

The Saints started slowly and led only 7-3 at the half, but they solidly outpunched the Bears in the second half for the 21-9 win.

Next Sunday night they'll face the Tampa Bay Bucs for the third time this season. The Saints won the last two matchups, including a 38-3 win in their last meeting in Tampa.

