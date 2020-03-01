NEW ORLEANS — It's almost here: Wildcard Weekend.

While most fans would have liked to see their 13-3 Saints (No. 3) with a first-round bye, there's at least one consolation: Across every major national sports platform, New Orleans is the biggest favorite in any of this weekend's playoffs.

Here's what they're saying across the country ahead of the Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings (10-6) game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

NBC Sports: Saints are biggest favorites of wild card round

CBS Sports: NFL Playoffs 2020: Vikings vs. Saints odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from expert who's 31-9

FOX Sports: Saints, Vikings open postseason with 5th playoff meeting

NFL.com: Joe Thomas predicts winners of Wild Card Weekend

Bleacher Report: Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks & Predictions

Sports Illustrated: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints Playoff Betting Preview

ESPN: What's at stake for Kirk Cousins, Vikings in playoffs vs. Saints

MORE SAINTS

Steve Gleason will receive the Congressional Gold Medal this month

Forecast: 3 steps to erase your Saints playoff fears

Drew Brees named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.