NEW ORLEANS — The Saints scored another huge victory - this time in Chicago, winning 36-25 in a game that was nowhere near as close as the final score indicated.

The Saints are now 3-1 on the road this season.

Here are some of the things the national writers are saying about the Saints.

- No Brees, No Kamara, yet Saints keep surging - Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Drew Brees plans return to practice this week - Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com

- Teddy Bridgewater remains undefeated - Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports

- Sean Payton is Coach of the Year so far - Kevin Patra, NFL.com

- Bears offense sputters in loss to undermanned Saints - Colleen Kane, Chicago Tribune

- In loss to Saints, Bears show they are what they said they weren't - Nancy Armour, USA Today