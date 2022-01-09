What they're saying nationally about the Saints win over Falcons

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will miss the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. They did their part in their season finale with a 30-20 victory over the Falcons but the Rams were unable to lend a helping hand as they lost to San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
"Obviously, the other game didn’t go the way we wanted. Proud of this group. I thought we fought hard and fought hard all season," said Sean Payton.
