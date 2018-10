Here are some of the headlines about the Saints win over Minnesota.

- Saints defense gets revenge at Minnesota: Mike Triplett, ESPN

- Saints give Vikings 'Death by a Thousand Dump-offs: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

- Miracle-Free zone: Saints capitalize on Vikings mistakes: Ben Goessling, Star Tribune

- Saints too much for Vikings: Jarrett Bell, USA Today Sports

- Saints win sets up huge matchup with Rams: Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports

