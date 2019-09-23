NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the national headlines about the Saints' stunning win in Seattle over the previously unbeaten Seahawks.
The Saints won 33-27 and were aided with a punt return and a fumble return for a score.
- Payton gets first win without Brees as QB - Mike Triplett, ESPN
- Kamara has huge day in Saints big win - Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
- Seattle sloppy, can't run - Adam Jude, Seattle Times
- Without Brees, Saints put together team effort - Luke Johnson, USA Today
- No Drew Brees, no problem - Chris Cwik, Yahoo! Sports
- Saints clubbed them with Kamara - Amie Just, Nola.com
- Seahawks kicking themselves after loss - Bob Condotta, Seattle Times